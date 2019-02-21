NPI Expands its European Portfolio in an Effort to Help Brands Penetrate the U.S. Market

"We have been the company that European brands turn to when they want to penetrate the U.S. consumer market," said Mitch Gould, CEO and founder of NPI, a global brand marketing company based in Boca Raton, FL. "Because of that success, we are expanding our European portfolio. We are hiring more retail industry experts, beefing up our U.S. distribution and warehouse center, and expanding our digital marketing services to better serve our European clients."

Although the European economy has been growing, it is beginning to slow down, especially with the dark cloud of Brexit worrying many countries. The economic outlook has many European companies looking to penetrate the U.S. retail markets.

But companies often find entering a new market in a foreign country challenging which is why Gould created the "evolution of distribution," a system that allows NPI to import, distribute, and promote from one platform here in Florida.

"We guide our clients through every step of the retail process from FDA compliance to retail store shelves. We introduce our clients to the largest retailers in the world, such as Amazon, Whole Foods, CVS, and Walgreens," Gould said.

"When a European company comes with us there is no learning curve," Gould said. "We get their products in front of major retailers faster than anyone else. We have created what I call the 'evolution of distribution.' We make the FDA compliance process easy. We get them into the major retailers faster, and we brand their products throughout the United States."

NPI is a privately held company that specializes in the retail distribution of health and wellness products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

