NPI Hires Tara L. Kelly as Global Executive Assistant to Help Oversee Domestic and International Operations

Kelly comes to NPI with extensive experience in client relations with almost a decade in the healthcare and hospitality industries. She also understands different business cultures because she worked with businesses overseas, especially in Europe, with Marriott Vacation Worldwide.

"Tara will help me oversee the domestic and international operations of NPI," said Gould, who is a third-generation retail and distribution professional. "In the past few weeks, Tara has shown the ability to work well with CEOs of global companies in the health and wellness industry. Her past work experience has helped her grasp our operation quickly."

Kelly will work directly with NPI health and wellness clients, helping them with the logistics of entering or expanding sales distribution in the United States. She will also work directly with Gould by helping him manage all operations of the corporate offices.

A graduate of Florida Atlantic University, Kelly has also coordinated and planned corporate events, supervised employee-training programs, and juggled multiple projects and schedules during her career.

"We feel fortunate to have Tara working for NPI. Her work in the healthcare industry gives Tara a unique perspective that will help her work with our clients," Gould said.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately held company that specializes in the retail distribution of health and wellness products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

