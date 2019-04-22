NPI's Brian Gould and Jeff Fernandez Showcased Health and Wellness Products at Annual Conference in Orlando

"It was non-stop one-on-one private meetings with buyers from some of the country's major retail outlets," said Gould, who is president of NPI, a global brand marketing company based in Boca Raton, FL. "We have developed relationships with many of these buyers who we see every year at these conferences."

Both Gould and Fernandez said their close working relationship with these retailers gives them a competitive advantage when it comes to promoting their clients' products.

"It was a hectic four-days, meeting with all of the buyers from the major retail outlets," Gould added. "But they know us. We know them. It makes it a very collegial working environment."

Jeff Fernandez, executive vice president of NPI and a longtime veteran buyer at Amazon and WalMart, said the conference gave them the time they needed to highlight the benefits of NPI's clients' products.

"We represent extremely innovative entrepreneurs who are trying to expand their presence in the U.S. health and wellness consumer market," Fernandez said. "This conference is a great way to introduce our clients to the major retailers in the country."

NPI is a privately held company that specializes in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products in the U.S. retail market

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

