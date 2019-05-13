NPI's Vice-President of EU Business Affairs Seeks Out Quality Brands at VitaFoods Europe Conference for Nutraceutical Industry

"Nam understands the challenges facing companies that want to enter or expand their presence in the United States," Gould added. "Helping companies expand and create a brand presence here is what NPI does better than anyone else."

Gould is well-known for creating the "evolution of distribution" system to provide international companies with a turnkey system for reaching American consumers quickly, efficiently and easily.

"There is no other company that help these health and wellness companies the way we can," Gould said.

More than 1,200 global companies representing more than 100 countries attended Vitafoods Europe last week.

"I met with countless companies at the conference trying to find the perfect brands that meet NPI's criteria and that need NPI's services," Nam said. "As we look to expand our European portfolio, Vitafoods Europe has provided us with the perfect opportunity to do so."

For the past several months, Gould has been adding staff positions at NPI in order to meet the expected growth goals in 2019.

"We continue to position ourselves as the experts on health and wellness companies who need to expand their sales distribution in America," Gould said.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell and Wayne Gretzky.

