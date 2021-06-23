NR-RedCap (Reduced Capability) Market Opportunities and Applications Report 2021: Release 17 for 5G is Expected to be Completed in 2022 and is Projected to Include the IoT technology of NR-RedCap
Jun 23, 2021, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Applications and Market Opportunities of NR-RedCap " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of NR-RedCap technology and looks into different use cases to identify applications and opportunities of NR-RedCap in the market.
Release 17 for 5G is expected to be completed in 2022 and is projected to include the IoT (Internet of Things) technology of NR-RedCap (New Radio Reduced Capability).
As this technology only needs 10MHz bandwidth to achieve a data rate of 150Mbps and can reduce the power consumption of the device, it is expected to be adopted in places where power supply is unavailable and high-speed transmission is required.
List of Topics
- Development of NR-RedCap, touching on different IoT technology such as short range and wide area
- Development of the global wide area IoT market and includes the market forecast for the period 2021-2023 and major players
- Applications of NR-RedCap in four major applications, including industrial wireless sensor, video surveillance, smartwatch, and smart glasses
Key Topics Covered:
1.Current Status of IoT Technology and Development of NR-RedCap
1.1 Types of IoT Technology: Short Range and Wide Area
1.2 Development of the Worldwide Wide Area IoT Market
1.3 Progress of IoT-related 5G Technology
1.4 NR-RedCap Addresses the Needs of Mid-range Use Cases
1.5 Easy Integration of NR-RedCap and 5G Networks to Reduce Operational and Management Complexity
2. Applications of NR-RedCap
2.1 Industrial Wireless Sensor: Highly Reliable Sensor Networks
2.2 Video Surveillance: HD Images to Facilitate Decision-making
2.3 Smartwatch: Keep Track of Kids' Locations
2.4 Smartglasses: Instructions to On-site Staff to Improve Productivity
3. Opportunities Brought by NR-REDCAP for IoT Service Providers
3.1 NR-RedCap to Fill the Void in Telecoms; IoT Solutions in the Medium-speed Sector
3.2 NR-RedCap to Reduce Device Costs and Expand the Private Network Market
4. Perspective
Companies Mentioned
- Apple
- Ericsson
- HiSilicon
- Huawei
- Intel
- MediaTek
- Nokia
- Qualcomm
- Samsung
- Sierra Wireless
- Spreadtrum
- Unisoc
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49az3w
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article