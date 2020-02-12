Nrby, a Location Intelligence Platform, Plans to Attend NCTC's Winter Educational Conference

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nrby, a location intelligence platform that is revolutionizing how field service, operations, and customer service teams operate, will be attending NCTC's Winter Educational Conference.

The NCTC Winter Educational Conference will showcase supplier and service partners who have the forward-thinking products, technologies and strategies to compete and innovate in the modern telecommunications and cable industries.

"Nrby is accelerating the digital transformation of service providers by adding location intelligence to existing workstreams. Nrby is now being used by cable and telecom field operations team for: project, task, team management, service management, sales, and marketing, event, issue, and safety management. Nrby continues to accelerate its customer and user acquisition by 43%, quarter over quarter, by adding new customers, including Conway Corporation. A significant reason for our rapid growth is the strong ROI and the ease of use across all levels of the organization," said Ron Miller, VP Product and Customer Success at Nrby. "Our customers continue to innovate using Nrby's location-intelligence features – finding new ways to increase operational efficiencies while improving customer satisfaction. We are very excited to attend the NCTC Winter Educational Conference."

"Conway Corp is always looking for innovative ways to make our teams more efficient, and we're heavily committed to mobile technology. Nrby offers a flexible easy-to-use platform for tracking follow-ups in the field. We've been very happy with our implementation for cable drops and see a lot of potential in other areas of our business." - Jason Hansen, Conway Corp Chief Technology Officer

The NCTC Winter Educational Conference takes place Feb. 16-18 at The Red Rock Casino and Spa in Las Vegas.

For more information and to get signed up visit: NCTC Winter Educational Conference. To meet Nrby, please visit Nrby.com

About Conway

Conway Corp operates the city-owned utility system in Conway, Arkansas. The company provides electric, water, wastewater, cable, internet, telephone and security services within the Conway city limits. Conway Corp was created in 1929 when the Conway City Council organized the corporation to operate the city's electric light plant to raise revenue to help keep Hendrix College and Central Baptist College in Conway. The company's mission is to exceed customers' expectations and to produce and deliver safe, affordable, reliable, innovative and environmentally-sound utility and telecommunication services while enhancing the quality of life in the community. More information is available at conwaycorp.com.

About Nrby

Nrby is a location intelligence platform that is changing field service, operations, and customer service teams from being reactive to proactive, driving recurring revenue, realizing organizational efficiency, decreasing operating costs and skyrocketing customer satisfaction. For more information please visit: https://Nrby.com or email info@nrby.com to learn more.

