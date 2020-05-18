Nrby and Power & Tel Announce Partnership to Digitally Transform Service Teams

BOSTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nrby, the leading provider of location intelligence platforms that revolutionize how field service, operations, and customer service teams operate, announced today they have entered into an agreement with Power & Tel to market Nrby's products to their diverse set of customers.

Power & Tel

Service teams are burdened by manual processes tied to time-consuming, analog paper trails for executing general maintenance, solving issues, replacing equipment and updating outdated infrastructure. Power & Tel will introduce their customers to Nrby. Customers who adopt the Nrby platform will realize more efficient communication and higher customer satisfaction.

Nrby's solution empowers teams to leverage their iOS and Android mobile devices to digitally document, share, and track the servicing of equipment; pinpointing the precise location at which the work is being executed. Field service leaders can dramatically transform their processes thereby improving customer satisfaction, increasing speed-to-resolution and gaining actionable data about their networks. Teams become proactive rather than reactive when they can move at the speed of digital.



"The ease of use is phenomenal," said Nathan Szubert VP, System Maintenance & Plant Ops at WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone. "Nrby allows technicians to easily capture location and job data detailing the work they've performed as well as use the saved data for future reference."

"Power & Tel is excited to introduce Nrby to our customers," said Jennifer Sims, CEO of Power & Tel. "Both Power & Tel and Nrby are dedicated to serving the cable, utility, and communications industries and their contractors. That commitment combined with Nrby's high level of customer service and proven results make this a natural addition to our already robust offerings. We believe Nrby can transform how our customer service teams execute their daily jobs."

"P&T has a 50+ year history of delivering innovation to communication providers worldwide; they understand how vital it is to connect people and information," said Kurt Dobbins, Chief Executive Officer of Nrby. "We're excited about this agreement because that understanding pairs perfectly with Nrby's core mission to connect mobile teams with information in ways that digitally transform operations and improve business outcomes. Power & Tel customers will realize dramatically improved communication, collaboration, and information sharing while achieving new efficiencies and better service quality in the networks they build and maintain."

About Power & Tel:

Founded in 1963, Power & Tel's extensive distribution system provides service providers and contractors an effective way to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. As a value-add partner, the company also offers efficient solutions for the management of material and transactions; asset visibility; and maximizing resource & facility capacity. Company headquarters are in Memphis, TN, with branch offices and distribution centers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. Power & Tel's inventory, experience and technologies can help reduce the costs within your supply chain and allow you to reach your profit objectives. To learn more visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.

About Nrby:



Nrby is a location intelligence platform that is changing field service, operations, and customer service teams from being reactive to proactive, driving recurring revenue, realizing organizational efficiency, decreasing operating costs and enhancing customer satisfaction. For more information please visit: https://Nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.

