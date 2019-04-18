NRCS's Conservation Stewardship Program Deadline is Fast Approaching

DAVIS, Calif., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The next deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications to be considered for funding this year is May 10, 2019. The 2018 Farm Bill reauthorized this critical conservation program, though existing provisions from the 2014 Farm Bill will continue to apply for this fiscal year.

"CSP helps agricultural producers in California take their conservation activities on their farm or ranch to the next level of conservation stewardship," said NRCS California State Conservationist Carlos Suarez.

While applications are accepted throughout the year, interested producers should act quickly to submit their application to their local NRCS office. Applications must be received no later than May 10, 2019, to be considered for 2019 funding.

Through CSP, producers earn payments for actively managing, maintaining, and expanding conservation activities integrated within their agricultural operations. CSP enhancements like cover crops, ecologically-based pest management and buffer strips help producers improve soil health while protecting water quality. Other CSP activities help sustain and increase pollinator and beneficial insect habitat in harmony with agriculture production on their land.

CSP also encourages the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as advanced irrigation water management techniques and precision nutrient application. CSP helps increase plant community diversity on range and forestland, and improve water quality on all agricultural land uses.

CSP is an ideal program for producers who seek to extend conservation benefits they achieved using conservation management practices along with structural and vegetative practices to address resource concerns on their operations. Applicants will need to demonstrate a record of past management efforts, including past participation in NRCS management practices, to have a competitive application for CSP participation.

Producers interested in CSP are recommended to contact their local USDA service center or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov/GetStarted.

