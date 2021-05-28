NRI USA Medical Suppliers, TrueVision Technologies and Peach Medical Sourcing, Team-Up to Supply India Oxygen Concentrators

MIAMI, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending the last two years in providing PPE and testing for Covid-19 response to the United States (Yahoo Finance article), NRI Business partners, Aji Eapen and Nitin Khosla, are now assisting in the relief response for their mother country, India. Since late March 2021, India has been facing a new wave of a Covid-19 variant that has crippled the existing healthcare infrastructure. Peaking at 400,000+ accounted new covid-19 positive patients and 4,000+ deaths daily, a need for oxygen and effective testing supplies are critically needed to help curb the virus.

Peach Medical Sourcing

"The new mutant variant of Covid-19 spreading across India had really hit home with us due to spending time in India while growing up as well as having family members directly impacted by the new variant," says Aji Eapen, CEO Of TrueVision Tech, a US Government Contracting Company. "Our team quickly sprung into action and worked with our distributors to purchase oxygen concentrators for NGOs, private donors, and individuals. We currently have contracted in the United States to have 2-300 oxygen concentrators and converters weekly and ready to increase our allocation based on our client demands. Our team is working around the clock in filling both large institutional orders and individual orders for fellow NRI's sending these concentrators to family members. As a team, we have also raised funds to donate to the India Red Cross Society."

"To complement our US team's efforts, we have contracted with 3 Chinese manufacturers through our local subsidiary to provide India specification 220V oxygen concentrators," says Nitin Khosla, CEO of Peach Medical Sourcing. "Due to our 5+ years of experience in working with Chinese manufacturers for our USA clients, we quickly shifted our focus to help India. We have 2 planes leaving weekly filled with all relief supplies including oxygen concentrators and accessories, oxygen tanks, masks, gowns and much more."

Already delivered on 1,500+ unit existing orders and 3000 unit purchase orders in contract, the team of TrueVision Tech and Peach Medical Sourcing are poised to deliver. For inquiries or how they can help your organization please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

