NRL Blasts Off to 35th Space Symposium

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory's leading researchers in the areas of space science and technology at the 35th Space Symposium, April 8-11 at the Broadmoor, 1 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

NRL scientists and engineers will be available in Booth #635:

-7:30–9 p.m., Monday, April 8.

-9:00 a.m.–7 p.m., Tuesday, April 9.

-9:00 a.m.–5 p.m., Wednesday, April 10.

-9:45 a.m.–5 p.m., Thursday, April 11.

NRL's expertise in space spans a wide range of areas from science to technology. The research conducted at the lab lays the groundwork for immediate and long-range applications in the defense of the United States.

Clementine – Experience and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the satellite's launch. It went from concept to launch in approximately two years and was the first to detect ice on the moon.

Space debris – With tens of thousands of pieces orbiting the earth, future space operations can be at risk. Talk to the scientists who are tracking satellites and the debris that could be a threat to spacecraft.

What happens on the Sun – Talk to our researchers about WISPR, the only imager on the Parker Solar Probe and a number of other projects that are studying the center of our solar system.

Lifetime of Space Achievement – Don't miss the Space Foundation bestowing its highest honor, the General James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award, to NRL's Pete Wilhelm. He was the longtime lead for NRL's Naval Center for Space Technology.

Brand New Space-focused Website – View the hottest topics featured at the symposium: https://www.nrl.navy.mil/space/.

NCST is the Navy's lead laboratory for space technology research and application. Additional test facilities at NRL include a thermal vacuum, an acoustics chamber, and high bays to support small-to-large spacecraft assembly. Find out more about our iconic government laboratory and how we earned a preeminent place in the naval research community.

Read more about the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory at https://www.nrl.navy.mil.

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory is a scientific and engineering Navy command dedicated to comprehensive knowledge of the earth, sea and space to enable Navy and Marine Corps success through science. Based in Washington, D.C., with field sites throughout the United States, NRL employs approximately 2,500 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.

