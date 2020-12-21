NRMP Releases Results of Pediatric Specialties Match for Appointment Year 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) has released the results of the 2020 Pediatric Specialties Match (PSM) for appointment year 2021. The 2020 PSM surpassed the 2019 PSM with 1,640 applicants submitting program choices (a 7.8% increase) and 816 participating programs (a 1.6% increase) offering 1,639 positions (a 0.7% increase). Of the positions offered, 1,414 filled (a 3.9% increase).

The PSM includes the following subspecialties: Academic General Pediatrics, Child Abuse Pediatrics, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Pediatric Endocrinology, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Pediatric Nephrology, Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatric Rheumatology, and Pediatric Transplant Hepatology.

"As someone who became a proud grandmother in 2020, it is gratifying to see the NRMP Pediatric Specialties Match continue to grow," said NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "It shows that talented resident physicians are choosing to receive advanced pediatric training where they will gain the knowledge and clinical skills required to prevent and treat a range of childhood illnesses."

Program Highlights

Of the 1,639 positions offered through the PSM, 1,414 (86.3%) were filled.

The most competitive subspecialties among those that offered at least 60 positions were Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine (Peds), Pediatric Gastroenterology, and Pediatric Hospital Medicine. All filled at least 90 percent of the positions offered, and more than 70 percent of the filled positions were filled by U.S. MD graduates.

The least competitive subspecialties among those that offered at least 60 positions were Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Both filled less than 65 percent of the positions offered, and less than 65 percent of the filled positions were filled by U.S. MD graduates.

Applicant Highlights

Of the 1,640 applicants who submitted program choices (active applicants), 1,414 (86.2%) obtained positions.

The number of active U.S. MD graduates totaled 1,049 — 6.4 percent more than the 2019 PSM.

The number of active U.S. DO graduates totaled 207 — 6.2 percent more than 2019.

The number of active U.S. citizen graduates of international medical schools (U.S. IMGs) totaled 137 — one less than in 2019.

Read the 2020 PSM Match Results Statistics Report for more data on Pediatric fellowship appointments that begin in July 2021.

The Match Process

Applicants submit to the NRMP their rank order lists of preferred programs, and program directors rank applicants in order of preference for training applicants. The NRMP uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to match applicants with programs using the preferences expressed on their ranked lists. Research on the NRMP algorithm was a basis for awarding The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 2012.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 44,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 65 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).



Contact:

Barry Eisenberg

[email protected]

SOURCE National Resident Matching Program

Related Links

http://www.nrmp.org

