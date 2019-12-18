NRMP Releases Results of the Pediatric Specialties Match for Appointment Year 2020

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) has released the results of the 2019 Pediatric Specialties Match (PSM) for appointment year 2020. The 2019 PSM surpassed the 2018 PSM with 1,522 applicants submitting program choices (a 3.1% increase) and 803 participating programs (a 3.3% increase) offering 1,628 positions (a 2.8% increase). Of the positions offered, 1,361 filled (a 4.9% increase).

Initially, NRMP sponsored two Pediatric subspecialty Matches. The Pediatric Specialties Fall Match launched in 2009 when existing subspecialty Matches in Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatric Gastroenterology joined with new-to-the-Match subspecialties Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatric Pulmonology to create a combined Match. The Pediatric Specialties Spring Match was created at the same time with Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, and Pediatric Rheumatology. Last year, the two Matches merged to become the PSM and included the seven subspecialties listed above along with Academic General Pediatrics, Child Abuse, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Pediatric Endocrinology, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Pediatric Hospital Medicine, and Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Pediatric Transplant Hepatology is new to this year's PSM for July 2020 appointments.

Growth in PSM has been significant. Since the 2016 appointment year, the number of participating programs has increased by 63.5 percent, the number of applicants submitting program choices by 75.1 percent, the number of certified positions by 69.4 percent, and the number of positions filled by 73.8 percent.

"I am delighted to see another consecutive year of growth for our Pediatric Specialties Match," said NRMP President and CEO Dr. Donna L. Lamb. "A strong workforce of young physicians choosing fellowship training in Pediatrics is essential to delivering the promise of medicine to infants, children, and adolescents, as well as their caring family members."

Program Highlights

Of the 1,628 positions offered through the PSM, 1,361 (83.6%) were filled.

The most competitive subspecialties among those that offered at least 60 positions were Pediatric Emergency Medicine (Peds), and Pediatric Hospital Medicine. Both filled at least 90 percent of the positions offered, and more than 70 percent of the filled positions were filled by U.S. MD graduates.

The least competitive subspecialties among those that offered at least 60 positions were Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Both filled less than 65 percent of the positions offered, and less than 65 percent of the filled positions were filled by U.S. MD graduates.

Applicant Highlights

Of the 1,522 applicants who submitted program choices (active applicants), 1,361 (89.4%) obtained positions.

The number of active U.S. MD-granting medical school graduates totaled 986 — 2.2 percent more than 2019 and 80.6 percent more than the number who participated for the 2016 appointment year.



The number of active U.S. DO-granting medical school graduates totaled 195 — 3.2 percent more than 2019 and more than double (119.1%) the number who participated for the 2016 appointment year.



The number of active U.S. citizen graduates of international medical schools (U.S. IMGs) totaled 138 — 24.3 percent more than 2019 and 46.8 percent more than the number who participated in the 2016 appointment year.

Read the 2019 PSM Match Results Statistics Report for more data on Pediatric fellowship appointments that begin in July 2020.

The NRMP Match

The Match uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to align the preferences of applicants with the preferences of program directors in order to fill training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals. Research on the NRMP algorithm was a basis for awarding The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 2012 .

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®), or The Match®, is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 44,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

Press Contact

media@nrmp.org

SOURCE National Resident Matching Program

Related Links

http://www.nrmp.org

