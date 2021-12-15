NRMP Releases Results of The Pediatric Specialties Match for Appointment Year 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) has released the results of the 2021 Pediatric Specialties Match (PSM) for appointment year 2022. The 2021 PSM surpassed the 2020 PSM with 1,754 applicants submitting program choices (a 7.0 % increase) and 854 participating programs (a 4.7% increase) offering 1,735 positions (a 5.9% increase). Of the positions offered, 1,507 filled (a 6.6 % increase).

The PSM includes the following subspecialties: Academic General Pediatrics, Child Abuse Pediatrics, Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Pediatric Endocrinology, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Pediatric Nephrology, Pediatric Pulmonology, Pediatric Rheumatology, and Pediatric Transplant Hepatology. It is the second largest Fellowship Match sponsored by the NRMP following behind the Medical Specialties Matching Program, which is sponsored for Internal Medicine fellowships.

"It's exciting to see the consistent increase of applicants in the Pediatrics Specialties Match over the years," said NRMP President and CEO Dr. Donna Lamb. "This trend really speaks to the growing interest of resident physicians who remain committed to the improvement of children's health and well-being."

Data Highlights for Programs Offering 30 or More Positions

Of the 1,735 positions offered through the PSM, 1,507 (86.9%) were filled.

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine (Emergency Medicine), Pediatric Emergency Medicine (Pediatrics), and Pediatric Hospital Medicine filled 100 percent of positions offered.

Of the positions filled, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Pediatric Nephrology, and Pediatric Rheumatology filled at least 70 percent with U.S. graduates.

Of the positions filled, Development-Behavioral Pediatrics, Pediatric Endocrinology, Pediatric Infectious Diseases, and Pediatric Pulmonology filled at least 30 percent with U.S. citizen and non-U.S. citizen (IMGs).

Data Highlights for Applicants by Type

Of the 1,754 applicants who submitted program choices (active applicants), 1,507 (85.9%) obtained positions.

The number of active U.S. MD graduates totaled 1,073 — 2.3 percent more than in the 2020 PSM Match.

The number of active U.S. DO graduates totaled 257 — 24.2% percent more than in the 2020 PSM Match.

The number of active U.S. citizen graduates of international medical schools (U.S. IMGs) totaled 174 — 27.0 percent more than in the 2020 PSM Match.

The number of active non-U.S. citizen graduates of international medical schools (IMGs) totaled 248, three more than in the 2020 PSM Match.

View the 2021 PSM Match Results Statistics Report for additional data and key findings on Pediatric fellowship appointments that begin in July 2022.

The Match Process

Applicants submit to the NRMP their rank order lists of preferred programs, and program directors rank applicants in order of preference for training programs. The NRMP uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to match applicants with programs using the preferences expressed on their ranked lists. Research on the NRMP algorithm was a basis for awarding The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 2012.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 48,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 70 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).



