NRT Helps Its Coldwell Banker Affiliated Real Estate Agents Grow Their Client Base And Stay Connected With Prospect Square

MADISON, N.J., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NRT LLC, the largest real estate brokerage in sales volume in the United States, has launched Prospect Square, a groundbreaking platform designed to help its Coldwell Banker® affiliated agents expand their client base and stay at the forefront of their clients' minds by offering dynamic, valuable and engaging digital content. NRT LLC is the subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) that operates all company-owned real estate brokerage offices.

Prospect Square is free and exclusive to NRT's Coldwell Banker affiliated real estate agents nationwide, streamlining administrative tasks so they can remain focused on selling more homes and securing more listings. This tool is designed to help agents grow their business and generate more revenue through a higher level of engagement with existing and prospective clients – in turn helping those agents live more exceptional lives, one of NRT's primary goals.

This time-saving marketing tool is automated and simple to use. Agents select client reports that deliver vital housing market data on city, zip code, county and custom area levels all the way down to specific property information. These quarterly, area and market reports solidify the agents' position as local real estate experts. Coldwell Banker clients are kept updated on local market conditions with access to real-time data, long-term trends and metrics based on property type and other variables – all customized to the client's preferences, location and buyer/seller history.

Agents can also design attention-grabbing monthly marketing campaigns and digital newsletters that automatically market their listings and showcase invaluable content to existing and potential clients. They can access property eFlyers, an additional, powerful marketing option sourced from Listing Concierge, another cutting-edge NRT service. Via Prospect Square analytics, agents can acquire insight into the marketing methods that are most successful in securing leads, helping them build their business.

Prospect Square also includes a Clients for Life program through which agents can continually engage their contacts through special events, sweepstakes, local activity guides and more.

Since the launch of Prospect Square, NRT's Coldwell Banker affiliated agents have been engaging with the tool in record numbers:

More than 2 million market, area and quarterly reports delivered to clients in Q1 2019

A record 1.2 million emails distributed through Clients for Life in April 2019

Usage rate for Clients for Life is as high as 70% in select markets

Prospect Square is a proprietary solution only available to NRT's Coldwell Banker affiliated agents. Agents participated in testing and their feedback was instrumental in defining the product. The product was developed in part by The Studio, NRT's in-house marketing agency supporting its Coldwell Banker branded operations.

Quotes:

"When balancing a successful business and living life, it can be a challenge to generate consistent content that friends, family and acquaintances will appreciate receiving. Prospect Square has been designed with direct input from agents to help them achieve that balance. We offer automated reports and campaigns so agents can 'set it and forget it,' ensuring that they are positioned top-of-mind within their sphere of influence." – M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, NRT LLC

"Prospect Square is an innovative product that offers agents several marketing options in one application. It enables them to easily communicate with a broader audience, connecting with clients old and new. These marketing materials are curated to leverage Coldwell Banker NRT's abundant data and present potential home buyers and sellers with information vital to their decision-making process." – Michael Fischer, senior vice president of The Studio.

"We are seeing record engagement from clients on messages sent from Prospect Square. This content is designed to offer them real value and useful information about their local markets. Knowledge is power, and we put that power into the hands of our clients every day via smart, relevant data. This in turn equates to opportunities for agents to engage with existing and prospective clients." – Kacie Ricker, national vice president of The Product Studio.

NRT LLC is the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company in sales volume. NRT owns companies in more than 50 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, with approximately 755 offices and more than 50,200 independent sales associates. NRT is the subsidiary of Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) that operates all company-owned real estate brokerage offices.

