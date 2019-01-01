NRT Names Ayoub Rabah President of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Central West Region

Rabah most recently served as the senior vice president of marketing for Home Partners of America responsible for structuring and executing the organization's marketing and new business development strategy for its investment portfolio, deploying over $3 billion in 40 markets. Joining Home Partners of America in 2013, he played a critical role in the growth of the business, education and awareness for the company.

He has spent more than a decade in real estate and as an agent, has sold more than $360 million in properties, and was recognized as a top real estate agent by the Chicago Association of REALTORS® for more than 10 years. He additionally acquired real estate broker licensing in 21 states.

Rabah is replacing Fran Broude, who has served as president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Central West region since 2007. She will continue to serve as president in a transitional role through January 1, 2019. Broude will remain with NRT as senior vice president of Growth Strategies responsible for driving the company's agent value proposition. She will work closely with NRT senior leadership to leverage the agents' positioning in the marketplace, focusing on the competitive landscape and fostering growth.

Broude led the organization through several strategic acquisitions that have significantly strengthened Coldwell Banker's foothold and helped to secure its position as the number one real estate brokerage in the Greater Chicago area.

Sue Yannaccone, executive vice president of NRT Eastern and Midwest Regions

"Ayoub is a proven industry leader who has a strong appreciation for what it takes to drive agent productivity, effective marketing, and has deep knowledge of structuring a business for long-term growth. I am more than confident that Ayoub will position this organization to take best advantage of our leadership team to promote growth and untap the great potential in this marketplace."

"I thank Fran for all the tremendous work she has done and the significant contributions she has made thus far. Fran will play an invaluable role for us moving forward. Our focus will continue to ensure that independent sales agents obtain the business results and best in service that they deserve now and long into the future. I am confident that our team will achieve our mission."

NRT LLC is the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage firm. NRT owns companies in approximately 50 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, with 760 offices and over 50,100 independent sales associates. NRT is a subsidiary of Realogy (NYSE : RLGY ).

