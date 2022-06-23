NRx Pharmaceuticals Leaders to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 1st Annual Mental Health Conference: Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond

Event: H.C. Wainwright & Co. 1st Annual Mental Health Conference: Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond (Hybrid Conference)

Date: Monday, June 27, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Link to register for the NRx Pharmaceuticals' Presentation: CLICK HERE

(A replay will be available on the NRx Pharmaceuticals website for thirty (30) days following the presentation at www.nrxpharma.com).

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. draws upon decades of collective, scientific, and drug-development experience applying innovative science to known molecules to address very high unmet needs and bring improved health to patients. The Company is developing NRX-101, its proprietary fixed dose combination as a treatment for Bipolar Depression in Patients with Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, a Special Protocol Agreement, and a Biomarker Letter of Support for NRX-101. NRx Pharmaceuticals is led by executives who have held leadership roles at Lilly, Pfizer, and Novartis as well as major investment banking institutions.

