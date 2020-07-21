NS4ed Releases Pathway 2 Careers Policy Application 2.0

MARYVILLE, Tenn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NS4ed LLC, a rising leader in actionable research and professional guidance in education, announces its release of Version 2.0 of the Pathway2Careers Policy Application. NS4ed's Pathways2Careers (P2C) platform creates a virtual bridge between education and industry that can help districts develop comprehensive local needs assessments for CTE funding and curricular pathways that reflect the realities of current and projected job demand in the region.

The challenge in preparing students for careers is that employers, educators, and youth tend to operate in separate spheres, with minimal to no intersection. Educators struggle to fully understand the needs of employers and vice versa. Caught in the middle are students who lack direction for their educational goals and have limited awareness of available careers options and skills needed to obtain these careers. To foster employment success among students and to meet the needs of communities, as well as the economy, there must be a vital point of intersection between education and industry.



Pathway2Careers offers a critical bridge between education and industry that can help educators connect with the realities of their local job market. It offers a flexible framework where educators can explore labor market information and access innovative methods for preparing students for careers. Through the use of straightforward tools, such as the P2C labor market exploration tool, educators can easily identify high-value career destinations for students. These destinations guide the selection of effective resources and materials, available within the P2C framework, that can sustain progress on the path to career-readiness.



Pathway2Careers is unique both in focus and resources available to promote career-readiness. The P2C system extends beyond simple career awareness and, instead, places considerable emphasis on understanding viable career destinations for students. Using robust labor market data, P2C provides the ability to examine high-value career options in local communities. These career destinations serve as a critical point of focus to inform the development of resources and materials that are directly aligned with the skill requirements for current and future jobs.



"As schools and communities struggle with Covid-19, we are hopeful that we have created a tool that educators can use to adjust and change with the economic outlook for their students and provide valuable pathway options. Version 2, gives us the ability to unpack and analyze the local community's needs at a fingertip and a push of a button." Dr. Joseph Goins.



Explore Pathway 2 Careers at pathway2careers.com.



