NSBA And Pacesetter Team Up In A Strategic Partnership Forming NSPS Metals, LLC

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN BUSSAN AMERICAS, INC. (NSBA) and Pacesetter announced today a strategic partnership to build a new world class Service Center facility in Houston, TX. This will strengthen NSBA's and Pacesetter's position in the Southwestern United States and Mexico, seen as key high growth markets.

This joint venture will spark innovation and maximize the talent, resources, and assets of NSBA and Pacesetter while driving efficiency in procurement, marketing, supply chains, and operations.

The partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the two organizations respective strengths. NSBA will provide certain assets, technical expertise and substantial resources from their global (worldwide) relationships. NSBA's international relationships will provide the joint venture with many unique opportunities. Pacesetter will provide several of its talented associates, equipment and other assets, its strong customer relationships and its service center operational expertise. Pacesetter's People are its true advantage and their ability to provide measurable value to its customers is a key part of how it creates The Ultimate Customer Experience.

For many years, both companies have forged OEM, Fabricator, and Trading Company relationships in which NSBA will provide its international reputation and Pacesetter will provide its over forty years of impeccable service to major corporations throughout the United States. "The relationship with NSBA represents a powerful opportunity for Pacesetter to significantly expand our market presence and our product offerings. I am excited to see everything this partnership will bring as we embark on our new future together," stated Aviva Leebow Wolmer, Pacesetter CEO.

Yoshiharu Tsurumi, President and CEO of NSBA said: "NSBA has been serving the U.S. metals market for more than 60 years and is looking forward to strengthening our position in the U.S. market via this partnership with Pacesetter. NSBA's goal is to continue to grow in the ever changing and challenging U.S. market by providing value added services to customers in the Southwestern market utilizing the synergies this joint venture creates. We are excited to join with the talented Pacesetter associates and their strong management team."



NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN BUSSAN AMERICAS, INC. (NSBA) is the United States subsidiary of NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN BUSSAN CORPORATION (NSSB; head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; president: Yasumitsu Saeki) NSBA is in charge of distribution for Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and its group companies. It is NSBA's goal as a trading arm of NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION and a specialist in steel products to epitomize a strong corporate group that makes a valued contribution not only to end users and manufacturers, but also to the overall development of the steel industry. With the powerful corporate backing of NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION and its group companies, NSBA has expanded its trading activities primarily in steel products and has been praised by its business partners for its expertise and reliability.



"Our People, Your Advantage" is ingrained in Pacesetter's culture and its attitude toward servicing its customers and suppliers. Founded in 1977 and headquartered near Atlanta, Georgia, Pacesetter operates service centers outside of Atlanta, Chicago and in Houston. Pacesetter processes and supplies cold rolled, galvanized, galvannealed, galvalume, aluminized, and prepainted steel. Services include coil slitting, cut to length, precision blanking.

Pacesetter leads the industry with innovative solutions across a variety of industries. By design, the organization delivers The Ultimate Customer Experience via its team's expertise, game-changing innovative services, pioneering technology, and superior products. With a focus on internal and external collaboration, Pacesetter relentlessly pursues new ideas and develops industry-evolving solutions. Pacesetter's tech-forward, Women's Business Enterprise continues to expand and evolve to meet a growing client base and industry demands.

