NSC Presents Allegion with 2021 Robert W. Campbell Award

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is proud to announce Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) as the winner of its prestigious 2021 Robert W. Campbell Award. Allegion was formally honored today during the opening session of the 2021 NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Orlando, Florida. Campbell Award winners are an elite group of organizations successfully integrating environment, health and safety management with business operations as a cornerstone of success.

"Allegion employees work to meticulously and intentionally uphold the company's 'be safe, be healthy' value, with the goal of positively impacting workplace safety and engagement, the environment, customers and local communities. As an organization that embodies 'being safe,' their mission couldn't resonate more," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. "We are proud to honor Allegion with this award and look forward to seeing how the company will continue to prioritize safety and make a positive impact on the world around us."

Allegion designed and implemented the "Allegion Safety Initiative," a peer-to-peer program promoting safety both at home and at work and has driven a significant reduction in workplace injuries since becoming a standalone company in 2013. Allegion also developed a quantitative, risk-focused evaluation tool, which provided a framework for safety improvements, significantly reduced risk and increased employee engagement.

"Allegion is both honored and humbled to have been selected as the winner of the 2021 Robert W. Campbell Award by the National Safety Council," said Dave Petratis, chairman, president and CEO of Allegion. "At Allegion, safety is inherent to both what we do and to who we are. We pride ourselves on having one of the safest workforces in the world – but also in making positive impacts on the environment and the health of the communities around us. We hope other companies, big and small, also commit to the Campbell Award's mission by effectively advancing business vitality through embracing the value of environmental, health and safety management."

The Campbell Award is underwritten by the Exxon Mobil Corporation and Cummins, Inc. It is named for Robert W. Campbell, a safety pioneer and the first president of the National Safety Council. Visit CampbellAward.org for more information.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world. For more, visit www.allegion.com .

SOURCE National Safety Council

Related Links

www.nsc.org

