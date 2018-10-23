NSC Recognizes Linda F. Martin with the Marion Martin Award

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is pleased to bestow its annual Marion Martin Award to professor Linda F. Martin, CSP, full-time faculty and online M.S. degree program coordinator at Keene State College, Department of Safety and Occupational Health Applied Sciences. The Marion Martin Award is presented annually to an outstanding female safety professional. Ms. Martin (no relation) was honored during the October 22 opening session at the annual NSC Congress & Expo.

Ms. Martin is a principal industrial hygienist with multiple safety industry credentials and accolades to her name. She was honored with the 2017 Distinguished Faculty of the Year award from Columbia Southern University, and in 2018 she was elected as president for the Board of Certified Safety Professionals board of directors.

"With more than 28 years of experience in construction safety, environmental, industrial hygiene and occupational safety management, Linda continues to foster and advance other safety professionals," said Kathy Bernstein, director of volunteers, awards and scholarships at NSC. "She has demonstrated the highest commitment to safety as a global core value in the world of EHS, and in engaging women, young professionals, returning veterans, and professionals from other industries to join and advance the field of safety."

Started in 2016, the Marion Martin Award annually celebrates the accomplishments of women in safety who have paved the way to success for other women in the profession.

More about the NSC awards programs can be found at nsc.org/awards.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council (nsc.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE National Safety Council

Related Links

https://www.nsc.org

