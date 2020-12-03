NSC Safety Congress & Expo Virtual Dates Announced

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid ongoing pandemic safety concerns, the National Safety Council will host its annual flagship event, NSC Safety Congress & Expo, as a virtual event on March 1 – 5, 2021. Professional Development Seminars will kick off the weeklong event on March 1 – 2 with additional education, networking and expo hall(s) on March 3 – 5. Registration for Congress & Expo opens today.

NSC also announced spring dates for two other high-profile events – the Campbell Institute Symposium on February 23 – 24 and the Work to Zero Summit on February 24 – 25.

The year 2020 marks just the second time that NSC has not held an in-person Congress & Expo in its 107-year history. The event was postponed in 1945 as the country recovered from World War II and travel restrictions remained in place.

"We are excited to deliver the world-class virtual Safety Congress & Expo experience that our stakeholders have come to expect, with new ways to learn and connect," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Safety professionals play a pivotal role in the recovery of our businesses and communities, and we will continue to provide best-in-class support while leading with safety in mind."

Registration for NSC Safety Congress & Expo is available at congress.nsc.org. Information on all NSC events is available at nsc.org/events.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

