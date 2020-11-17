nScrypt Adds Aerosol Jetting for Printed Electronics

Integrating aerosol jetting into the nScrypt FiT systems gives users a material dispensing range that is further from the printing surface, allowing them to print higher off the substrate. For example, adding aerosol jetting to the nScrypt platform will provide advantages in the area of thick film applications when the features of the lines are important in width and thickness.

FiT users can now integrate a technology, processes, and materials they are already using or need for a particular printed electronics application. By integrating the IDS tool head, nScrypt brings to research and manufacturing communities a unique opportunity to mix and match features and characteristics of directly printed materials on any surface.

According to nScrypt's CEO, Dr. Ken Church:

"Our Factory in a Tool was already a powerful tool for printed electronics, combining our SmartPumpTM and nFD tool heads for precision microdispensing and material extrusion, our milling and polishing tool head for fine features, and our pick and place tool head for adding electronic components. Next generation circuits will feature fine lines, both thick and thin, and substrates that are smooth and rough. Our FiT now combines microdispensing for wide material choice and higher viscosity with aerosol jetting for fine features that benefit from thin, highly conductive lines. Aerosol jetting expands our users' options for 3D manufacturing complete electronic devices in a single build."

About nScrypt

Orlando, Florida-based nScrypt designs and manufactures award-winning, next-generation, high-precision microdispensing, 3D Manufacturing, and biomanufacturing equipment and solutions for industrial applications, with unmatched accuracy and flexibility. Serving the printed electronics, electronics packaging, solar cell metallization, communications, printed antenna, life science, chemical/pharmaceutical, defense, space, 3D printing, and bioprinting industries, our equipment and solutions are widely used by the military, academic and research institutes, government agencies and national labs, and private companies. The nScrypt BAT Series Bioprinter, which won the 2003 R&D 100 award, launched to the International Space Station in July 2019. www.nScrypt.com.

