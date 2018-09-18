NSF International Appoints Suzan Somo General Manager of Plumbing Products

Somo, who joined NSF International in 2008, previously served as Business Unit Manager for Water Distribution System Components for nearly four years. Prior to that, she served as Senior Account Manager for International Approvals and Senior Certification Project Manager for the Plastics Piping Program, where she was routinely recognized for superior project management skills and technical knowledge.

"Suzan is a dedicated, conscientious manager with an impressive history of succeeding in each role she's held at NSF International," said Dave Purkiss, Vice President of NSF International's Global Water Division. "Her strong work ethic, motivational leadership and dedication to client satisfaction will help set the tone as we look to continue growing our plumbing products program."

Somo said she will work to expand the program's presence in India, China, Latin and North America and elsewhere around the world. She also plans to leverage the vast expertise and services within the program, which range from an annual Fats, Oil and Grease (FOG) Conference, to roof drain testing and certification, to lead content compliance certification for plumbing fixtures and fittings.

Somo is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI) and the American Water Works Association (AWWA). She holds a bachelor's degree in biological sciences from Wayne State University.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the water, food, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF International's global water programs provide risk assessments, testing, inspection and certification services for the water industry from source to tap. NSF led the development of the American National Standards for all materials and products that treat or come in contact with drinking water to help protect public health and the environment and minimize adverse health effects. In 1990, the U.S. EPA replaced its own drinking water product advisory program with these NSF standards.

