NSI Laser Launched Its UV-Flex Laser System Product Line at Apex 2019

FREMONT, Calif., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser micromachining has enabled product evolution of many different industries.

After a successful deployment of our UVCO2 dual beam laser system, NSI Laser proudly released its UV Flex Laser micromachining system at APEX 2019 in San Diego, California.

NSI

It is a more affordable workhorse laser micromachining system. It is capable of processing a variety of materials (such as Glass, metal, ceramics, acrylic, polyimide, etc.) and can be upgraded for handling different incoming material form-factors from panel to rolls. Our in-house software allows for a variety of functionalities and processes, such as cutting, drilling, skiving, routing, etc.

The UV Flex Laser System was designed and manufactured in Fremont, CA by NSI Design team with over 30 years of laser system integration and material processing experiences. The team incorporated its predecessor's best functionality paired with state-of-the-art components to help create a complete solution for a workhorse UV Flex system.

NSI's Support Staff are readily available to provide assistant in laser system selection and laser ownership. We encourage potential customers to inquire about the system and send samples for testing.

The NSI's UV Flex Laser system is ready for order today!

For additional information please contact: info@nsilaser.com

