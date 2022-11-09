NSPCC Selects 3radical to Boost Supporter Acquisition and Retention

BRISTOL, England, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in audience engagement and consented data capture solutions, today announced it has been selected by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) to deliver gamified experiences as part of integrated campaigns aimed at acquiring new and retaining current charitable supporters.

At a time when the efficacy of traditional marketing is in decline, the NSPCC chose 3radical to explore the applicability of gamification as part of their toolkit to enhance the effectiveness of their supporter outreach campaigns. The 3radical platform gives the NSPCC the ability to use different types of experience mechanics to engage existing and new supporters and then learn more about what motivates their audience to donate and support the organisation as part of their initiative to acquire, retain, educate, and transform supporter behaviour.

3radical's first deployed experience resulted in 99% of quiz questions answered to help the NSPCC supporter determine if they would be open to legacy giving as part of a gift in their Will. To kick off 2022 a New Year's resolution interactive experience was launched to help NSPCC supporters connect their New Year aspirations with charitable contribution, e.g. fitness and outdoors events, volunteering, bringing friends and family together, etc. This experience achieved a 25% opt-in rate to "Learn More"

"3radical has supported us significantly in introducing gamification, across a number of our key fundraising activities which attract and lead people to support our organisation" said Sam Thompson, Associate Head, Acquisition and Products, NSPCC. "Future 3radical experiences will help us emphasise our desire to become supporter centric, discovering their interests, needs, and motivations towards both donation and participation in joining our fight for every childhood."

"We are excited to be working with a forward-thinking organisation like the NSPCC, as they embrace new approaches and technology in an effort to make marketing campaigns more successful," said Rebecca Trivella, Commercial Director, 3radical. "The collaborative environment presented by the NSPCC shows a willingness to test and learn new ways to improve outcomes for the charity, which, ultimately, enables them to better support the children they represent."

Adding to the magic of Christmas, the most recent digital engagement is part of their "Letter from Santa" campaign. To get new audiences in the holiday spirit, throughout August and September they were encouraged to help Santa collect pineapples whilst he lay on a beach resting before Christmas, and, in doing so, be entered into a prize draw to win a family theatre voucher. As part of the ongoing journey, the 74% that opted-in, were notified when "Santa" opened the inspirational Letters from Santa experience. This interactive solution of creating a letter enables adults to arrange for Santa to send a highly personlised letter to a child in their life. To view and support NSPCC's "Letter from Santa" campaign, please click here.

About the NSPCC

The NSPCC is the leading children's charity fighting to end child abuse in the UK and Channel Islands. Using voluntary donations, which make up around 90 per cent of our funding, we help children who've been abused to rebuild their lives, we protect children at risk, and we find the best ways of preventing child abuse from ever happening. So when a child needs a helping hand, we'll be there. When parents are finding it tough, we'll help. When laws need to change, or governments need to do more, we won't give up until things improve. For more information on the NSCPCC, please visit www.nspcc.org.uk

About 3radical

3radical is a consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider. We help organizations listen to their consumers and adapt experiences accordingly by giving them the ability to earn consented data directly from their audience. Critically, this fosters humanized interactions through choice-driven journeys provided by 3radical's gamification software. We use game science and comprehensive strategic services to shape and support the customer experience by creating a fair value exchange delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by data and real-time decisioning. Every progressive exchange results in consented, Earned Data provided by the consumer in a transparent, motivating, and mutually beneficial environment enticing consumers to want to share and engage more. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.

