NTC Grants Further License and Distribution Rights to Santen for Its Fixed Combination Dexamethasone With Levofloxacin in South East Asia

MILAN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC Srl, R&D driven pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Italy, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, a global leader in ophthalmology, announce today the extension of their original agreement for Europe signed in December 2017. NTC grants the license and distribution rights of one of its research and development products — a levofloxacin+dexamethasone fixed combination in eye drops - to Santen. The countries covered by the extension agreement include Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Phillippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The levofloxacin+dexamethasone fixed combination in eye drops aims to carry to the ophthalmology community a novelty in the treatment of post-cataract surgery.

To provide supportive evidence to its product, NTC completed the Leader7 international, multicenter, randomized, blinded-assessor, parallel-group clinical study designed to prove that a one-week course of antibiotic prophylaxis is comparable to a two-week course, thus reducing the unnecessary exposure of patients to antibiotics.

"We are proud of the intense and productive partnership with Santen," Riccardo Carbucicchio, Chairman and CEO of NTC, states. "We believe the evidences supporting levofloxacin+dexamethasone will offer great hints to the ophthalmology community and the benefit of better treated patients undergoing cataract surgery," he adds.

About NTC

NTC is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan - Italy, with distributors and partners in more than 100 countries in the world, engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices and food supplements in ophthalmology, and in other therapeutic areas including pediatrics and gastro-metabolism. NTC offers to more than 200 partners innovative and high quality standard pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.ntcpharma.com.

About Santen

As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices. Santen is the market leader for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in Japan and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries. With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a nearly 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit Santen's website www.santen.com.

