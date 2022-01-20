Nth Cycle Selected as Finalist for 2022 SXSW Pitch

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Cycle , the innovative metal processing and recycling technology company, was selected as a finalist in the Innovative World category for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator). SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 11 - 20, 2022) Startups Track , where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of the 655 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2022, Nth Cycle was selected among the 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories.

The two-day event will be held the first weekend of SXSW Conference & Festivals, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2022 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday evening, March 13, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced and honored.

SXSW Pitch will feature finalists across the following 9 categories: Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice, Enterprise & Smart Data, Entertainment, Gaming & Content, Extended Reality & Immersive Technology, Future of Work, Health, Wearables & Wellbeing, Innovative World Technologies, Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics, and Social & Culture.

Nth Cycle will present among four other companies in the Innovative World category on Sunday March 13th, 2022.

"We are in the midst of an urgent energy transition that will require supplies of critical minerals in North America that simply do not exist," said Megan O'Connor, Nth Cycle's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The world desperately needs a more reliable critical mineral supply, but the crippling financial and environmental costs of securing one have been a considerable barrier to an energy transition. Our technology removes these barriers and clears the path to an accelerated clean energy future. We are thrilled to be a part of this community of disrupters and thank SXSW for the opportunity to participate in the SXSW pitch."

Nth Cycle has engineered and developed an environmentally friendly process called electro-extraction that recovers critical minerals such as cobalt and nickel. In less than twelve months, the company has scaled its technology by 100x from bench-scale to a full commercial demonstration, which will be deployed by April 2022. Nth Cycle's technology allows recyclers and miners to recover critical minerals from discarded batteries and mine site waste using only electricity and carbon filters. Electro-extraction is a cleaner, lower-cost alternative to the conventional, and prohibitively dirty pyrometallurgy and hydrometallurgy processes currently used by battery recyclers and mining companies. Nth Cycle's technology expands the circular supply chain for the clean energy transition and can help disrupt China's dominance in mining and refining of critical minerals.

For more information about SXSW Pitch and to view the complete list of finalists, visit: https://www.sxsw.com/pitch.

About Nth Cycle

Nth Cycle is a metal processing technology company that works with recyclers and miners. Our customizable and clean electro-extraction technology installs onsite to recover critical minerals from separated e-waste and low-grade mine tailings. We are the heart of metals processing - the crucial step that profitably separates critical minerals from other elements, transforming them into production-grade feedstocks for the energy transition. At Nth Cycle, we believe all the critical minerals needed for the energy transition are already in circulation today. We just didn't have a clean, profitable way of retrieving them, until now.

For more information visit: https://nthcycle.com

