Nth Generation Announces Update on HPE Keynote for 19th Annual Technology Symposium

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Generation Computing, Inc. (Nth) announced that Keerti Melkote – Aruba Networks Founder, and President of HPE Intelligent Edge – will be replacing Antonio Neri as Keynote Speaker at Nth Generation's 19th Annual Technology Symposium on day two of the General Session.

Learn from Keerti as he explores how HPE and its customers are advancing the way people live and work. Our hyper-connected, data-driven world is rapidly creating new ways to redefine experiences, drive smarter operations, and accelerate innovations to reshape markets and transform every industry. In today's edge-to-cloud world, data is the new currency.

The event will occur October 23 and 24 at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel in Anaheim, California. Both days feature: a General Session with inspiring Keynotes from industry leaders; technology deep dive Breakout Sessions; a Solutions Showcase with sponsor booths and live demonstrations; and popular technology roadmaps (under NDA).

Sponsors include: AMD, Aruba, Blackberry Cylance, Carbonite, Cohesity, Commvault, CyberArk, Cyberinc, Darktrace, Datera, ExaGrid, Extreme Networks, Fortinet, Hedvig, HPE, iland, Intel, Ivanti, Lakeside Software, LogRhythm, Marvell, Mellanox Technologies, Micro Focus, Ntirety, Nutanix, Proofpoint, Qumulo, Scality, Synnex, Tintri by DDN, Varonis, Veeam, VMware, WekaIO, and Zerto.

Nth hosts this annual event exclusively for qualified IT Executives and professionals. Advanced media registration is available for qualified reporters working for print, broadcast, and web publications with valid press credentials. To register or learn more visit www.nthsymposium.com.

About Nth Generation

Since 1991, Nth Generation has provided industry leading, consultative IT services, encompassing a suite of IT and security solutions. Whether your focus is IT security, compliance, cloud computing, hybrid IT, data analytics, artificial intelligence, or other transformative solutions, Nth has proven expertise to be your trusted industry advisor. In a perpetually changing, competitive landscape, Nth Generation is here to help you achieve your unique business goals both now and in the future. For more info please visit www.nth.com.

SOURCE Nth Generation Computing, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nth.com

