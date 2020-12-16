nThrive Wins Bronze in the 2020 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, a leader in healthcare revenue cycle management SaaS solutions, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group bronze award for excellence in the Best Advance in Career Management or Planning Technology category for its Certifications, Badges, and Career Pathways program. The nThrive win was announced on December 10, 2020. The winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

The nThrive Certifications, Badges, and Career Pathways program, fortified with education, career maps and customized concierge service, provides hospitals and health care organizations solutions that help combat high revenue cycle colleague turnover rates, by presenting colleagues with career path opportunities. The program helps nurture top performers to help them grow with clear pathways to certification in pursuit of a chosen profession with bundled education. These colleagues help fill labor shortages by revamping their expertise, allowing them to leverage newly earned skills in under supported departments, instead of hiring new resources.

"As our second Brandon Hall award, we are very honored to be recognized for our Certifications and Badges offering," said nThrive Technology Chief Executive Officer Sloan Clardy. "This program speaks to our vision of empowering health care, by providing an ongoing path for skill enhancement and commitment to colleague growth, that fosters increased colleague satisfaction, quality of patient care, and healthier financial outcomes."

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

"The Excellence Award in Technology also emphasizes the value of collaboration between HCM leaders, business leaders and technology developers. To win, everyone must work together to meet the needs of all stakeholders, especially the end-users. Technology Award winners met this challenge and created value for everyone," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About nThrive Technology

nThrive Technology provides leading healthcare revenue cycle management SaaS solutions, offering patient access, charge integrity, claims management, contract management, machine learning & robotic process automation, data & analytics and education software solutions to more than 900 hospitals and health systems in North America, including 37 of the 40 largest healthcare providers in the U.S.

nThrive Technology's end-to-end software platform helps healthcare organizations increase revenue, reduce costs, expand cash collections, and ensure regulatory compliance across the entire revenue cycle continuum.

For more information on nThrive Technology, please visit https://www.nthrive.com/solutions/technology/

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in human capital management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For the last 27 years we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management'. Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers. To learn more visit (http://www.brandonhall.com)

