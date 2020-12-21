Ntiva and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisitions of Forget Computers and Netlink Systems

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Ntiva, Inc., ("Ntiva" or the "Company") a leading provider of managed IT, cloud hosting, cyber security, unified communications and strategic IT consulting services, has completed the acquisitions of Forget Computers and Netlink Systems. The transactions represent Ntiva's ninth and tenth acquisitions in the U.S., reinforcing the Company's continued growth in the MSP market.

Forget Computers, based in Chicago, IL, is recognized as the top-rated Apple Technology experts in the Midwest and have focused solely on helping organizations support their macOS and iOS users. With this acquisition Ntiva will now be one of a very few managed service providers who can deliver full Apple support (macOS, iOS) with Apple-certified technicians, tools and workflows.

"Expanding our service capabilities to enhance our support of Apple products in a seamless and secure manner with a dedicated team of professionals and intellectual property is a game changer for our clients and industry." said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva.

Netlink Systems, a leading provider of managed IT services based in Queens, New York, adds direct access to Manhattan and the surrounding metropolitan area, building on Ntiva's existing presence in Long Island, New York. The Netlink Systems team, led by founder Gary Stein, has a 26-year history of successfully delivering white glove technology support to clients who recognize technology is key to their growth. Gary and the Netlink team have consistently focused on forging deep relationships with their clients as a standard practice to align technology with business strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary and the Netlink team to Ntiva," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "Netlink has a stellar reputation for delivering outstanding service to their clients. The strong technical team, led by Gary along with Chris Rizos, Vice President of Technical Services, is a perfect reflection of the commitment and investment Ntiva has put forth in the New York metro market. We are excited by what we can do together to grow in this market. The white glove service will continue and be complemented by best of breed solutions for enhanced security, cloud infrastructure, Apple technology, and application development."

"Netlink, which was founded in 1994, has always firmly believed in the value of long-term client relationships," said Gary Stein, founder and CEO of Netlink. "Our partnership with Ntiva offers us not only the opportunity to expand to a wider client base, but also deliver an expanded line-up of 24x7x365 services, including enhancements to our security offerings, to existing clients and prospects. We look forward to working with a like-minded team who share the same critical core values, including a passion for delivering exceptional customer and employee experiences."

Southfield Capital acquired Ntiva in 2016 in partnership with Ntiva's founder and CEO, Steven Freidkin. The acquisitions of Forget Computers and Netlink will increase Ntiva's client base to over 1,500 organizations located across the U.S., including Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, New York, Southern Florida, and Southern California.

Crestline Investors provided debt financing. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Ntiva and Southfield Capital.

About Ntiva

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic consulting, cloud services, cyber-security and telecom solutions. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.

For more information, please visit www.ntiva.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – $12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.



