Ntiva and Southfield Capital Announce the Strategic Acquisitions of NetLogicDC and Navakai

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Ntiva, Inc., ("Ntiva" or the "Company") a leading provider of managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services and telecom solutions, has completed the acquisitions of NetLogicDC and Navakai. The transactions represent Ntiva's eleventh and twelfth acquisitions in the U.S., reinforcing the Company's continued growth in the MSP market.

NetLogicDC, founded in 2005, further expands Ntiva's footprint in the Washington DC metro area. Under the leadership of CEO Patrick Gulbrandson, NetLogicDC has grown to include an elite team of technology experts that specialize in the hospitality sector, amongst other generalized businesses.

"We are excited to welcome the NetLogicDC team to the Ntiva family," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "Their leadership team along with the entire employee base are an excellent fit with the existing Ntiva culture, aligning with our CORE values (Care, Ownership, Response and Excellence) and further strengthening our deep bench of technical talent."

Navakai, founded in 2001 by Shawn Morland and Davin Neubacher, further expands Ntiva's geographical coverage into the Rocky Mountains while bolstering the Company's best-in-class IT service, support, and security offerings.

"Navakai is looking forward to the growth opportunities, additional resources and expertise that Ntiva brings to the table," said Davin Neubacher, CEO of Navakai. "Our name may be changing, but our mission remains the same - building strong relationships and creating lasting partnerships while delivering high value services. We feel that culturally our companies have a lot in common and are excited about growing the region together."

Southfield Capital acquired Ntiva in 2016 in partnership with Ntiva's founder and CEO, Steven Freidkin. The acquisitions of NetLogicDC and Navakai further expand Ntiva's geographic footprint and increase the Company's client base to over 1,500 organizations located across the U.S., including Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, New York, Rocky Mountains and Southern California.

Crestline Investors provided debt financing. Finn, Dixon & Herling provided legal counsel to Ntiva and Southfield Capital.

About Ntiva

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise and support, including managed IT services, strategic consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud services, and telecom solutions. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.

For more information, please visit www.ntiva.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 – 12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Our Team:

Andy Levison, Managing Partner

Andy Cook, Partner

Heb James, Partner

Tim Lewis, Partner

Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal

Chris Grambling, Principal

Josh Sylvan, Vice President

Logan Vorwerk, Associate

Mike Weber, Associate

Matt King, Associate

Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

Southfield Capital

140 Greenwich Avenue

Greenwich, CT 06830

Phone: 203.813.4100

Fax: 203.813.4141

www.southfieldcapital.com

SOURCE Southfield Capital

Related Links

http://www.southfieldcapital.com

