NTT DATA acquires a stake in the Natuvion Group and expands its SAP S/4HANA transformation expertise

BIELEFELD, Germany, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, the globally leading SAP consulting company, acquires the majority in the Natuvion Group, Walldorf. Natuvion is an SAP Data Transformation Partner well respected around the world. Through its international network of offices and subsidiaries, the Natuvion Group provides support to companies with the relocation of business-critical data and processes to modern IT platforms and systems, automated using software tools developed in-house. This enables Natuvion's clients to utilize advanced, innovative IT platforms as quickly as possible. The typical Natuvion "moving services" include data migration, transformation and integration as well as data quality enhancement, data retirement and data protection.

The two companies have already been collaborating as partners for several years. The Natuvion Group and NTT DATA Business Solutions have been bundling the knowledge and know-how required to implement challenging SAP S/4HANA transformation projects since 2020.

"By acquiring a majority stake in Natuvion we are deepening the successful collaboration between the two companies and further strengthening our leading market position in the area of cloud migration globally," comments Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG and SVP of NTT DATA Corporation, Tokyo. "Natuvion's products relating to data transformation in particular and their industry know-how, above all in the energy and utility sector, will open up new joint growth potential."

The Natuvion Group was established in Walldorf in 2014 and expanded internationally in subsequent years. Today, the company has over 250 employees at nine locations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, the USA and Australia. The owner-managed company possesses extensive know-how regarding complex, international transformation projects as well as in-depth process expertise in diverse industries.

"Clients around the world are continuing to invest in SAP technologies such as SAP S/4HANA and SAP cloud solutions. The type of migration involved requires a great deal of experience. Our new colleagues' exclusive relevant transformation know-how and the Natuvion Group's corporate culture are a very good fit for us. We will market Natuvion's automation solutions worldwide and make them available within the NTT/NTT DATA group," adds Norbert Rotter.

The Natuvion Group forms part of a globally leading exclusive group of transformation experts operating under SAP's guidance. The four partners of the SAP "S/4HANA "Selective Data Transition Engagement" working group jointly define standards, procedures and processes for the migration to SAP S/4HANA. The devised methods automate these complex processes and enable the Natuvion Group's clients to manage migrations and restructuring projects without any problems and with virtually no disruption to operations. This applies particularly to carve-in and carve-out processes in the course of M&A transactions. In these cases, IT landscapes need to be adjusted to allow companies to either merge or split systems and data as quickly as possible.

"Not only has our collaboration to date been very successful, all those involved have also enjoyed it greatly. It is therefore only logical for us to pursue a joint growth strategy," says Patric Dahse, Co-founder and Co-CEO of the Natuvion Group.

"European core markets, including Germany, have a large SAP S/4HANA cloud market. Our Natuvion Transformation Study 2022 confirms what most people know already. There is already a shortage of consultants with the relevant know-how to manage the large number of migrations to SAP S/4HANA. With NTT DATA Business Solutions, we are now in a great position to be able to fulfil the strong market demand for migrations to SAP S/4HANA and new digital platforms very effectively. By working hand in hand with one of the internationally most successful IT brands, we will be able to bring to bear our competences to optimum effect and to offer our employees a wider range of career options in an international environment. We are greatly looking forward to it," adds Holger Strotmann, Co-founder and Co-CEO of the Natuvion Group.

About Natuvion

Natuvion is a digital moving company. Natuvion transports business-critical data and processes from one technology platform to another. Typical Natuvion "moving services" include data migration, data transformation, data integration, data protection, data security and data quality. In their data transformation work, the experts from Natuvion are supported by the Data Conversion Server (DCS), a powerful software solution developed in-house. Natuvion is a founding member of the "SAP S/4HANA Selective Data Transition Engagement community". The Natuvion Group (Inc. 5000 and FT 1000 listed) is one of the most rapidly growing software and IT consulting companies.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 12,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

