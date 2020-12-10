NTT DATA and Securitize Japan Partner to Offer Optimized Security Token Solutions for Local Market Participants

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Japan (Securitize Inc), a leading primary issuance and compliance platform for digital securities (security tokens) today announced that it has partnered with NTT DATA Corporation (NTT DATA), also an innovator in their respective field, to build out a securities token (ST) solution for the Japanese market.

The partnership aims to develop and offer an optimal security token platform for corporate clients in Japan. As an initial step, both companies completed the first phase of the process leveraging their strengths to understand the unique local requirements and defined scope for such a solution. Once complete, both companies will jointly market the offering to their clients.

Hidehiko Tanaka, Head of System Engineering Headquarters, Technology and Innovation General Headquarters, NTT DATA, stated, "We look forward to working with Securitize to improve their domestic security token platform and provide better services to our customers."

Eiji Kobayashi, Country Head, Securitize Japan, said, "Collaboration with NTT DATA, one of Japan's leading IT companies, is a significant step in further strengthening and promoting our localization efforts to date. We are pleased to help more customers develop their businesses and contribute to the development of the Japanese capital market and international competitiveness through the provision of a superior STO platform."

By employing the intelligence gathered during their joint research, Securitize and NTT DATA believe they are in a better position to provide security token solutions more quickly and at a lower cost than ever before.

Globally, the opportunity to digitize private securities is significant. In 2019, private capital markets raised more than double that of public markets -- $2.9T versus $1.4T (according to the World Federation of Exchanges) and did so with only 2.5% of eligible accredited investors participating. By 2023 private capital markets are projected to be worth $14T (according to Prequin). In contrast, the nascent digital securities market has a current market cap of only $500M (according to Security Token Market) indicating that the digitization of private markets has just begun.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries.

About Securitize Japan

Securitize Japan is a wholly owned subsidiary of San Francisco-based Securitize, which is reinventing private capital markets by delivering trusted end-to-end security token solutions that leverage our leading blockchain technology, which increases access to private markets for eligible investors while simultaneously making them more efficient, compliant, and liquid. Securitize is an SEC registered transfer agent and its subsidiary, Securitize Markets, LLC, is an SEC and FINRA registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS).

