NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award and is Named a Finalist in Several Categories

"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises."

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

"Working with the winners of an SAP Pinnacle Award means working with top SAP partners. And we are one of them. That makes us very proud," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "We are a leading SAP partner for the midmarket. This year's awards once again impressively underline this. We use leading technologies from SAP and our own solutions to optimize our customers' business success. This remains our claim and is our promise of quality."

The 2022 SAP Pinnacle Awards have a laser focus on recognizing partner performance outcomes and were revised to be even more customer-centric, thereby showcasing the direct value partners bring to customers. By moving away from recognizing partners based on their relationship type, solution, or line-of-business focus, the enhancements for 2022 make the award categories applicable to the entire SAP partner ecosystem, boosting eligibility and making them the most inclusive ever.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 12,000 people in 31 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

