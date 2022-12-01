NTT DATA Business Solutions Receives SAP® Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Delivery Quality and Customer Success Management

Awards presented at SAP Customer LIVE Exec Connect | London

LONDON and BIELEFELD, Germany, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG today announced it received two SAP® Global SAP Customer Experience Awards for Partner Excellence 2022. The first award recognizes Delivery Quality and the second Customer Success Management. These recently launched awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to SAP Customer Experience solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.

"Customer experience plays a vital role in the digital transformation of our customers," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business Solutions and SVP NTT DATA. "It is the connecting cloud software that puts them in the focus. Winning these two new partner awards is a great honor for our people who successfully sell leading SAP Cloud Customer Experience solutions and deliver high quality projects recognized by our customers. Therefore, I am very proud of this recognition by SAP."

SAP Global SAP Customer Experience Partner Excellence Awards are a newly launched partner recognition program focusing on SAP's strategic business priorities. The awards honor finalists and winners for their valuable contributions to the realization of SAP's vision for cloud growth based on data and key performance indicators. Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"This new award recognizes exemplary partners that are successfully representing multiple touch points in the customer experience," said Blaine Trainor, Global Vice President, Partner Sales and GTM, SAP. "I want to congratulate NTT DATA Business Solutions on their valuable contribution over the past year."

"Through our CX solutions, these top-performing partners are providing end-to-end insights across the value chain, connecting real-time business data and signals, which improve loyalty, customer retention, and revenue," said Frank Schoutissen, Customer Experience Ecosystem Lead, SAP. "I am proud of what NTT DATA Business Solutions has achieved and applaud them on this win."

The solutions and services portfolio of NTT DATA Business Solutions includes SAP's entire customer experience portfolio. More than 475 experts in around 20 countries are consulting and implementing CX topics in more than 300 projects. The SAP portfolio is further complemented by NTT DATA Business Solutions' own products.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions drive innovation – from advisory and implementation, to managed services and beyond, continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies – and for their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs more than 12,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

