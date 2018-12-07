Nu Image Medical Helps Children With Cancer by Sponsoring Three Separate Charities

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Image Medical, a trusted provider of anti-aging, weight loss and other wellness programs, recently sponsored three separate charity events to help children with cancer, including the highly successful Wine, Women and Shoes event.

In addition to providing top-quality care to clients in need, Nu Image Medical is committed to helping their local community raise money for children with cancer. They have recently raised a significant amount of money for children's cancer by hosting various charity events. During the sold-out Wine, Women and Shoes event for the Children's Cancer Center (CCC) in November 2018, Nu Image Medical donated $57,000 directly to the center and gave away an additional $60,000 worth of promotional items. They also hosted a Halloween-themed party at St. Joseph's Hospital and sponsored a fun pirate party for the CCC. The charity Halloween Party Nu Image Medical hosted at St. Joseph's was particularly historic because it was the first private event ever hosted there. The goal of each of these events was to help children and their families have fun while simultaneously helping to raise money for children in need of cancer treatment.

Nu Image Medical is strongly committed to improving the health of people of all ages. In addition to providing their patients with on-site consultations, they also offer medical assistance through supplements and telemedicine. Telemedicine is the use of technology to provide long-distance healthcare without requiring patients to visit a physical brick-and-mortar location. The practice makes it possible for patients to receive cutting-edge healthcare even if they are located in rural communities and wouldn't otherwise have access to the type of care Nu Image Medical offers. The physicians who work for Nu Image Medical are certified by Worldlink Medical and The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M).

Nu Image Medical offers blood testing services, hormone replacement therapy, HCG diet programs and other services. The blood testing services they offer include insulin fasting, thyroid baseline, alkaline phosphatase serum and more. Their hormone replacement therapy programs may help people who are suffering from joint pain, decreased sex drive and other common inconveniences or discomforts associated with aging. Nu Image Medical's HCG diet program is popular for those who are struggling to lose excess weight. In addition to receiving human chorionic gonadotropin to help them lose weight, patients who become part of Nu Image Medical's HCG diet program are given a structured diet plan to follow. The plan was created by Dr. Albert T.W. Simeons and has been shown to provide the best weight loss results when combined with HCG administration.

Patients who want to learn more about the ways Nu Image Medical raises money for children with cancer or who want to inquire about the health and wellness programs they offer are encouraged to contact Digital Marketing Director, Surge Ceranic, via email at info@nuimagemedical.com. Interested individuals can fill out Nu Image Medical's online form to build their own potential treatment program or call the health and wellness provider by telephone to schedule a consultation or learn more about their treatment options.

Nu Image Medical specializes in weight loss, hormone replacement, sexual enhancement and general wellness. Our futuristic methods offer a new and updated approach to achieving optimum health and wellness not only through local brick-and-mortar establishments, but also online virtually through our telemedicine platform. Nu Image Medical has been providing patient services worldwide since 2004, establishing itself as not only a leader in regenerative medicine, but also in the Telehealth industry. Nu Image Medical sets the standard for patients looking to receive quality expert medical care without boundaries.

