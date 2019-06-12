Nu Skin Enterprises Adds Disney Executive To Board Of Directors

PROVO, Utah, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) today announced the addition of Laura Nathanson to NSE's board of directors. Nathanson is currently Disney Advertising Sales executive vice president of revenue and operations.

"Laura has a proven ability to recognize and capitalize on shifts in the business landscape at an early stage," said Steven J. Lund, executive chairman of the board. "She focused on millennials long before they were part of standard marketing vernacular, she joined Fox in its first days to build a fourth major network, and she embraced digital advertising and pioneered its use to create new revenue streams. We welcome her to the board and look forward to leveraging her business insights and extensive experience in connecting and communicating with customers."

Nathanson is a media maven with a three-decade career in the sales and marketing field, spending 21 years with The Walt Disney Company. Prior to being named EVP, revenue and operations, she served as EVP, sales and marketing for ABC Family, now Freeform. Throughout her career, Nathanson held key sales and advertising positions with Fox Broadcasting and media agencies. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wesleyan University.

Former board members Nevin Andersen and Neil Offen retired from the board and did not stand for re-election at the annual meeting. "Our board is deeply grateful to Nevin and Neil for their service to Nu Skin Enterprises. Their expertise and leadership over the years have been invaluable, and we wish them all the best," added Lund.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and automated controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and a collection of manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nuskin.com

