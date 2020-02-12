Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend Increase

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced its board of directors has increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.375 from the previous $0.370 per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 11, 2020, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2020.

"This marks the 19th consecutive year we have increased our dividend, demonstrating our commitment to increasing shareholder value while utilizing our strong financial position," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies, and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm which includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

