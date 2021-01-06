Nu Skin Enterprises To Hold 2021 Investor Day

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced it will hold a virtual investor day event on Feb. 11 at noon (ET). Registrants can expect to hear from senior management as they share the company outlook for 2021 along with longer-term milestones and initiatives.

Registered attendees will be able to participate in the event live via webcast. To register, please send contact information to [email protected]. Those wishing to only listen to the webcast and view supplemental materials can visit the Investor Relations page on the company's website at ir.nuskin.com at the time the event begins. A replay of the event along with supplemental materials will be available at the same URL through Feb. 25, 2020.

The company will also be announcing fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results prior to the market opening on Feb. 11, 2020. In lieu of a conference call with the investment community, management will provide details of the quarter during the investor day event.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

www.nuskin.com

