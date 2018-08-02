Nu Skin Enterprises To Report Third-Quarter 2018 Results

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) will release third-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 7. The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community later that same day beginning at 5 p.m. (ET). During the call, management will discuss past results and upcoming business initiatives.

The webcast of the conference call, including the financial information to be presented, will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location through Wednesday, Nov. 21.

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 30 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin is also traded on the New York Stock Exchange. More information is available at nuskin.com.

