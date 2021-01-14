Nu Skin Launches ageLOC Boost Device And Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care System

"At Nu Skin, we strive to create products that people will feel good about using while helping them look and feel their best," said Ryan Napierski, president. "After extensive research, development and consumer feedback, we're thrilled to further strengthen our leadership in the beauty device category with the launch of ageLOC Boost and provide products with clean formulas and sustainable packaging for the conscious consumer with Nutricentials. We have seen great enthusiasm from our sales leaders during our market previews, and we are anxious to begin making these products available for purchase around the world."

ageLOC Boost

ageLOC Boost is a breakthrough beauty device system that uses an exclusive microcurrent waveform with variable pulse technology to create visibly brighter, plumper and bouncier skin in a matter of minutes. The two-minute treatment combines the ageLOC Boost device and either the ageLOC Boost Activating Treatment or ageLOC Boost Activating Serum, to give skin a stunning refresh with each use. Exclusive device technology paired with potent, regenerative ingredients ensures that consumers will have their skin look its brightest – anytime, anywhere.

The ageLOC Boost device sends charged-balanced, intermittent, restorative pulses to the skin eight times per second. When used with the Activating Treatment or Activating Serum, this microcurrent optimizes and activates the skin to achieve a more glowing, youthful complexion. ageLOC Boost also:

Diminishes the signs of premature aging

Reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation

Improves and evens skin tone for a radiant complexion

Hydrates, leaving skin softer

Leaves skin visibly plumper and fuller, with youthful bounce

Promotes a brighter, glowing complexion

ageLOC Boost has received several awards for its innovation and design. The device has been recognized by the International Business Awards, Business Intelligence Group and the Golden Bridge Awards.

Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care

Nu Skin's first line of beauty products with clean formulas consists of 14 products made with bioadaptive extracts from plants that thrive in extreme climates to help skin bounce back from daily life stressors. The system is formulated with worry-free ingredients and features sustainable packaging, creating the perfect skin care system for conscious consumers.

Each product was developed by Nu Skin's leading scientists with formulations avoiding ingredients on the Nutricentials Worry-free List, such as parabens, formaldehyde, hydroquinone, mineral oil or phthalates and more. The list was created after a comprehensive review of industry practices, trends and "free-from" ingredients used by other brands.

Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care helps skin adapt to its ever-changing environment and recover from and gain resiliency against environmental stressors including pollution and free radicals, while offering protection against UV and blue light rays. At the core of each product formulation is Nu Skin's Bioadaptive Botanical Complex: a blend of rhodiola, maral root, Siberian ginseng, resurrection plant and chaga mushroom – plants that can easily thrive in harsh climates and help skin do the same. The Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care system also:

Protects and balances skin during the day

Supports skin's natural repair process overnight

Calms tired, overexerted skin

Revitalizes a dull appearance

Promotes a glowing, radiant complexion

Helps skin look and feel stronger and healthier than ever

Nutricentials has also won four Global Green Beauty awards aimed at recognizing products and brands that make a conscious effort to become more eco-friendly with their products.

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release's statements about product launch schedules are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the product launches could be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, market conditions, supply chain difficulties, adverse publicity, lack of interest among the company's sales force and customers, and regulatory issues. The forward-looking statements are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's expectations and beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update them to reflect any change except as required by law.

