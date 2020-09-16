Nu Skin Participates In Global Humanitarian Effort To Give Back To Local Communities

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has increased the global humanitarian needs, and Nu Skin employees and sales leaders are once again stepping up their efforts around the world to give back to those communities where they live and work. As part of the company's annual Force for Good Day, Nu Skin is sponsoring projects in markets where the company operates.

This year at Nu Skin's global headquarters, employees and their families are working on projects in their homes to benefit local schools and community nonprofit organizations. More than 5,000 items are being created to support 10 different projects including children's-themed facemasks for local preschools, face shields themed as astronauts and fish tanks and other creative environments for local elementary school kids and teachers, homework kits to support those not able to attend school regularly due to COVID, learning puppets for children with disabilities and meals for hungry families affected by COVID in the local community.

"This year's Force for Good Day will look different in each of our markets," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "Even though we are not able to gather together as we typically do, we felt it was important to continue our tradition of giving back in our local communities. We remain committed as a global family of sales leaders, customers and employees to dedicating our resources and time to help those who are in need, while celebrating the impact we have had on hundreds of thousands of people around the world. Whether at home or abroad, Nu Skin always strives to be a force for good."

Global Force for Good Day Projects

A sample of this year's global Force for Good Day projects includes:

Greater China – Nu Skin volunteers in Greater China will be spending the day with elementary students and teaching them about health

– Nu Skin volunteers in will be spending the day with elementary students and teaching them about health Eastern Europe – Employees fulfilled a wish for a little boy sick with leukemia

– Employees fulfilled a wish for a little boy sick with leukemia South Africa – Nu Skin employees will be giving service at an orphanage

– Nu Skin employees will be giving service at an orphanage Taiwan – Sales leaders and employees will participate in cleaning up a local beach

– Sales leaders and employees will participate in cleaning up a local beach Japan – Nu Skin employees will be sending books to 12 primary schools

– Nu Skin employees will be sending books to 12 primary schools Korea – Nu Skin employees will be making gift boxes comprised of masks, soap, hand sanitizer and other health and hygiene items needed for high-risk individuals.

Pacific – Nu Skin employees will be participating in a blood drive for the Red Cross

Nu Skin's Force for Good Day is an effort focused on volunteering within the company's local communities. The company along with its sales leaders, employees and customers contribute to many other projects throughout the year, which can be found at nuskin.com/forceforgood. More information on the company's efforts specific to COVID-19 can be found at the link on nuskin.com/newsroom.

