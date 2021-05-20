Nu Skin Receives Global Recognition for Innovation in Beauty Devices and Natural Products

PROVO, Utah, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin, a global leader in innovative beauty and wellness products powered by its dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, secured three notable awards for its product innovation and clean skincare line, including recognition from the Edison Awards for ageLOC Boost, NewBeauty magazine for ageLOC LumiSpa and the Pure Beauty Global Awards for Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care To Be Clear Pure Cleansing Gel.

"Product innovation is foundational to our customer-centric approach as we develop highly effective products that help people look and feel their best. It's rewarding to see the efforts of our teams validated by these prestigious awards," said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO-elect. "Our top-selling products continue to be recognized, further highlighting our position as the world's #1 beauty device systems brand* and our commitment to developing sustainable products that combine the best of science and nature."

Edison Awards – ageLOC Boost

The highly competitive Edison Awards recognized ageLOC Boost as a Bronze Level winner in the Advanced Skincare category for its innovative microcurrent waveform variable pulse technology, sleek and unique design and ability to optimize and activate the skin to achieve a more glowing, youthful complexion. The device was recognized among other products and leaders in innovation, and was selected from members of the Edison Awards Steering Committee and an ad hoc panel of professionals. Established in 1987 and named after one of the most renowned innovators of all time, the Edison Awards promotes innovation and business success by selecting "the best of the best" to honor in several categories.

NewBeauty Awards – ageLOC LumiSpa

Nu Skin's ageLOC LumiSpa was selected by NewBeauty magazine editors as the Best Cleansing Device for the second year in a row. They praised the innovative technology implemented within ageLOC LumiSpa, stating, "The soft, silicone treatment head on Nu Skin ageLOC LumiSpa feels like a facial massage and the patent-pending micropulse oscillation technology is proven gentler than rotating and vibrating brushes."

The top-selling, dual-action skin care device works with scientifically validated treatment cleansers to exfoliate and cleanse the skin, while simultaneously providing softer, more radiant skin with every use. NewBeauty, one the leading publications and award programs within the beauty industry, tested nearly 10,000 products with editors selecting the top performers in skin, makeup, wellness and more.

Pure Beauty Awards – Nutricentials To Be Clear Cleansing Gel

Nu Skin's To Be Clear Cleansing Gel from the Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care line was selected as a Pure Beauty Global Awards Finalist in the "New Natural Product" category from among hundreds of global applicants. The product cleanses away dirt, oil and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Nutricential's Bioadaptive Skin Care consists of products made with bioadaptive extracts from plants that thrive in extreme climates to help skin bounce back from daily life stressors. Each product in the system features sustainable packaging and is made with clean formulas and worry-free ingredients.

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

* Source Euromonitor International Limited; Retail Value RSP terms; all channels; 2017 to 2020. Beauty Systems are at-home Skin Care Beauty Devices that are exclusively paired or recommended to be used with a topical consumable of the same brand. Claim verification based on Euromonitor custom research and methodology conducted January-March of 2021. Sales of at-home skin care beauty devices includes sales of electric facial cleansers as defined in Passport database. This category does not include hair care/removal appliances, body shavers, and oral care appliances.

