Nu Skin Reports Progress On Its Sustainabiltiy Commitments

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin today reported it has completed its goal of assessing, scoring and improving the environmental impact score of its top 20 products, as identified when it set its goals during 2019. It is estimated that these initial changes saved at least 16.5 tons of paper and 21 tons of plastic during 2020.

In addition, the company is on track with all its previously announced sustainability commitments including evaluating 100 percent of its products for improved environmental impact score by the end of 2023 and ensuring all packaging will be recycled, recyclable, reusable, reduced, or renewable by 2030. Only 9 percent of all plastic that has ever been produced globally has been recycled, and the company is committed to doing its part to reduce its footprint.1

As changes have been made to the products, the company's sustainability logo will appear on the back of packaging representing a sustainable change has happened, ranging from reduced packaging to sustainable sourcing of ingredients to reduced carbon footprint.

"During 2020, we listened to our sales leaders and customers and worked closely with them to understand their expectations when it comes to sustainability," said Ritch Wood, Nu Skin CEO. "By including them in the process of developing our sustainability strategy and with their cooperation on what they hope to see in a sustainable future, we believe our sustainability strategy will lead to impactful changes."

Some of the sustainability highlights from the past year include:

Offering new bottles from our Nutricentials line made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic and tubes made from approximately 34 percent post-consumer recycled plastic

Reducing packaging materials used by 70 percent from our Epoch Baobab Body Butter by switching the packaging from jars to an environmentally friendly tube

Winning nine sustainability awards for clean beauty products, sustainable sales leader efforts, and waste and packaging reductions

Helping build the Utah Sustainable Business Coalition as a founding member

To stay updated on Nu Skin's sustainability progress, please visit www.nuskin.com/sustainability.

About Nu Skin

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com .

Nu Skin Social Media Channels

fb.com/nuskin twitter.com/nuskin instagram.com/nuskin fb.com/ForceForGood

1 2017 Science Advances Journal

SOURCE Nu Skin

Related Links

https://www.nuskin.com

