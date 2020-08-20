Nuance Advances Conversational AI with Dragon Medical Virtual Assistant for Hey Epic! Virtual Assistant in Epic Hyperspace

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced the advancement of Nuance's virtual assistant technology for customers using the Epic electronic health record (EHR). Built upon Nuance's leading Dragon Medical solution already used by more than 550,000 physicians, Nuance's virtual assistant integration with Hey Epic! enables clinicians to conversationally navigate the EHR, search for information, place orders, and seamlessly switch hands-free between voice assistant and dictation.

Virtual assistant technology is viewed as essential to enable clinicians to complete administrative and clinical tasks more efficiently and easily during in-person and virtual visits – to improve both physician and patient experiences before, during, and after each encounter.

Nuance first announced the integration of the Nuance virtual assistant functionality in the Epic EHR in 2018. Since then, nearly 80,000 physicians and nurses using Epic have licensed access to Nuance virtual assistant technology in Epic Haiku and Epic Rover mobile apps to conversationally navigate the EHR more efficiently, while conveniently retrieving information such as schedules, patient information, laboratory results, medication lists and visit summaries.

"I have been using Nuance virtual assistant technology with Hey Epic! in the Haiku mobile application to quickly navigate the EHR, access and dictate clinical notes, and complete other tasks simply by using my voice. This saves time that can be dedicated to patients instead of searching through documentation. Now, having access to this technology in Hyperspace will further our ability to gain situational awareness and access to accurate, timely information that helps us treat the patient to the best of our ability in the moment," said Dr. Patrick Guffey, CMIO, Children's Hospital Colorado.

"We have long focused our conversational AI innovation on keeping a healthy balance for physicians and nurses between necessary administrative tasks and their primary clinical work," said Peter Durlach, senior vice president, strategy and new business development, Nuance. "Our virtual assistant and ambient intelligence solutions are not just addressing that balance – they are helping to power the digital transformation of healthcare."

The Nuance virtual assistant technology for Hey Epic! in Hyperspace is available through Dragon Medical One, Nuance's leading cloud-based solution for clinical documentation. To learn more, click here .

About Nuance Healthcare

Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 550,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance's award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality, and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to empower a smarter, more connected world. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Caitlyn Keating

+ 781.565.8926

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nuance.com

