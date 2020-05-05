Nuance Announces Expansion of AI-Powered Dragon Medical One Cloud Platform to Denmark, Finland, and Sweden

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the availability of its Dragon® Medical One cloud-based platform in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. Integrated within the electronic health record (EHR), Dragon Medical One enables physicians to capture the patient's complete story at the point of care, reducing administrative workloads, while improving documentation quality and care.

The three Nordic markets are among eight European countries added in 2020 as part of Nuance's continued international expansion of the Dragon Medical One cloud platform. Widely used in the U.S. and trusted by hundreds of thousands of clinicians worldwide to ease the burden of clinical documentation, Dragon Medical One also is available in the U.K., Canada, Australia, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Austria.

"By implementing Nuance's cloud-based Dragon Medical One, the University Hospital Antwerp has laid the foundation for a smarter and more efficient input of medical data into its electronic patient record system. Ultimately the conversational intelligence of the platform will allow doctors more time with their patients," says Reinhart Martens, CIO at the University Hospital Antwerp (UZA) in Belgium.

"Relentless paperwork is not the reason why physicians trained for so many years. They did it because they are passionate about caring for and healing people. Physicians are doing their best to manage all the required documentation and other administrative requirements. Dragon Medical One reduces administrative work and improves both documentation and quality of care," said Robert Dahdah, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Nuance. "With the international expansion of Dragon Medical One, we are accelerating the adoption of conversational AI to help clinicians worldwide focus their attention on their patients instead of the administrative requirements."

Physicians now spend about twice as much time entering or re-entering data into computers than they do interacting with patients, causing what the president of the World Medical Association has called a "pandemic of physician burnout," with 51 percent of physicians reporting frequent or constant feelings of burnout. An international study showed that physicians in Sweden are among the most stressed in the 11 countries included in the study, with about 65 percent reporting that their work is very or extremely stressful. Swedish physicians also reported the most dissatisfaction with their workloads. Now in times of COVID-19, the pressure has increased, and the digitalization of the healthcare system is more important than ever.

Dragon Medical One helps physicians produce clinical documentation up to 45 percent faster and capture up to 20 percent more relevant data using personalized tools on a wide range of workstations and mobile devices. Doctors can document care efficiently from any location and gain more time to spend on patient care. They simply open the application, choose the section they want to document, and start speaking to update the EHR.

Dragon Medical One is hosted in the Microsoft Azure-certified hosting infrastructure. Users benefit from secure and responsive performance across their choice of devices and automatically gain access to version updates via the cloud. "The ability to handle data efficiently is the biggest enabler for improved quality in healthcare. Cloud solutions and AI are important to successfully automate processes and routines that free-up time for healthcare professionals, which they can spend on their patients instead. Nuance Dragon Medical One is a great example of how digitalization can create new opportunities in healthcare," said Jennica Andersson, head of public sector at Microsoft Sweden.

