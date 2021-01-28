Nuance Named 2021 "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of 2021's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. This is the third year in a row that the company has received a score of 100% on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking tool that evaluates corporate policies and practices pertaining to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) employees. The CEI is conducted annually by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to assess the equal and fair treatment of LGBTQ individuals in the workplace. Nuance joins more than 760 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"We are fiercely committed to creating an inclusive and diverse environment where all our employees can be their true and authentic selves as they work together to develop amazing outcomes for our customers worldwide," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer. "We are incredibly proud to receive this distinction from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation."

The results of this year's CEI highlights how more than 1,100 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and helping to advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria including non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, a supportive and inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

Nuance is deeply committed to supporting all its employees both professionally and personally, and to creating a workplace that is inclusive, diverse, and equitable. In addition to global policies that prohibit discrimination of any kind, the company offers inclusive benefits for employees and their families, promotes equality for all, and supports diversity, equity and inclusion education and programs.

Being awarded the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" distinction is just one in a series of Employer of Choice accolades that Nuance has received, including most recently being named the #1 Best Place to Work by Built In Boston, a Top Employer by the Boston Globe , a Top 50 Company to Sell For in 2020 by Selling Power, and a certified "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work Institute.

