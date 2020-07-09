Nuance Recognized as a "Best Company to Sell For" by Selling Power

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been recognized as a 'Best Company to Sell For' in Selling Power's 2020 Best Companies to Sell For list. Selling Power evaluates companies worldwide based on their sales culture, compensation and benefits, onboarding and sales enablement strategies, training and coaching processes, and customer retention.

"We have an elite sales force that is fiercely committed to delivering state-of-the-art Conversational AI solutions to our customers and prospects across the globe, from healthcare, telecoms and retail to financial services and governments," said Robert Dahdah, Nuance's Chief Revenue Officer. "Empowering our sales force and investing in their ongoing success – whether through training, mentorship, competitive incentives, or new tools, resources, and streamlined processes – are a top priority."

The company is proud to be recognized by Selling Power. This distinction is the latest in a growing list of employer of choice accolades that Nuance has received this year, including: 2020 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality, 2020 Best Places to Work in Boston, Montreal's Top Employers 2020 Award, and 2020 Best Places to Work for Dads.

"Our employees are the reason Nuance is such a great place to work and why we can deliver market-leading technology to our customers that is trusted by the largest companies around the world," said Beth Conway, Nuance's Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. "We are committed to fostering a culture where our employees can thrive, and providing them with an environment that empowers, inspires, and supports their varying needs."

To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities currently available, visit jobs.nuance.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press contact:

Nancy Scott

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tel: 781-565-4130

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.