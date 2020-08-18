Nubia Watch Announces Kickstarter Launch of a Futuristic Flexible Display Smartwatch

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nubia, innovators in smartphones and wearable products, announce the launch of a stunning new smart wearable with a flexible AMOLED display. This creatively curved smartwatch features health and sports tracking, phone notifications and more. Nubia watch is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1624500366/nubia-watch-a-futuristic-flexible-display-smartwatch

Nubia

The latest Nubia smartwatch is spectacular to behold. For those accustomed to small, square smartwatches, the massive 4.01" AMOLED flexible display is impressive. The vividly colored screen curves around the wrist giving users a huge amount of screen space. It keeps valuable information ready at a glance and scrolls effortlessly.

"At Nubia, we are passionate about using wearable technology to improve people's lives. We identified that one of the problems with typical wearables was the difficulty of small displays that were limited in the amount of data that could be displayed. The development of our flexible AMOLED display for Nubia watch allowed us to provide a huge 4.01" color display that provides more information, better visuals, and stunning panoramas. It's the perfect platform for notifications, exercise and workout data, as well as images. It's both functional and stylish, and the flexible design means that it can conform to any wrist for a comfortable, perfect fit." -Jack Hu, Nubia Watch Creator

Nubia watch features dynamically scrolling text and animations, along with live wallpapers that add a personal touch to the watch. The included app allows further customizations with hundreds of downloadable widgets and a variety of watch faces. It's like getting a new watch every day. But Nubia is more than a pretty face. It adds functional convenience such as taking incoming calls and texts or delivering email notifications and calendar reminders that help keep users connected to their busy daily lives.

More powerful features make living a healthier life easy. Nubia is a full-featured sports and exercise tracker with an accelerometer and high-precision heart sensor. It uses four sport modes to monitor workout metrics including calories, steps, distance, sleep cycles, and sports performance. It's made for modern active lifestyles and can help anyone achieve their fitness goals.

In addition to its practical features, Nubia watch just simply looks great. It's crafted with diamond-like ceramic and 316L stainless steel, and the ability to change watch faces or even upload images to display on its flexible screen offers unlimited opportunities to show off one's personal style.

The Nubia flexible display smartwatch is currently being introduced with special pricing and incentives to reward early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1624500366/nubia-watch-a-futuristic-flexible-display-smartwatch

