NubianElixir.Com Equinox Event Invites World to Sip, Shop & Be Merry!

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nubian Elixir, a posh, North America based, Female owned, online beauty boutique is launching its own Equinox based "Nubian Black" shopping event. The "SIP, SHOP & BE MERRY" Campaign debuts December 21, 2021, and concludes December 22, 2021, at 11:59 P.M. (EST). The company plans to make this universal shopping day geared towards cultivating a synergy of love, equality, beauty, celebration, giving, and inclusion throughout the global community an annual event. All shoppers need to do to participate is log on at NubianElixir.com.

"Our chief aim is to bring a new slant to the typical, stressed based Holiday shopping period, by giving it a feminine touch," says Raquel Ni'kol, Nubian Elixir's CEO and co-founder who launched the brand in May 2020. "Yes, we want you to shop, but we want you to feel valued at the same time. It's a quality that sadly has been lost," Raquel continues. "People use beauty products to nurture themselves, we want to be a part of that process, but in our own unique way." She continues. The company explains that unless you purchase a Nubian Elixir E-gift card, which is delivered instantly; when shopping just a few days before December 25th, you already know your packages will arrive after that date, so it relieves the pressure and gives you something to look forward to as your products trickle in just after the New Year. Following such a hectic shopping environment it's a great time to get on Zoom with family and friends, open a bottle of wine, then shop and laugh together. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTnoWHpaizY

Just like Cyber Monday changed the game in regard to online shopping; The company hopes to carve out their own unique Holiday shopping niche in the same way. Nubian Elixir's goal is to separate itself from the tension and competition associated with the "old style Black Friday" by creating a new trend.

Initially, the company would be questioned by non-black customers asking, "Can we shop there too?" The answer is a resounding, Yes! While the high-quality brands we carry are crafted by Black artisans, they are available to the world. It's great to be yet another artery that has opened to bring the world a way to make it more beautiful.

Our Mission is Promoting brands created, managed, and sold by people of color (i.e."melanated" people). Further, Nubian Elixir's™ philosophy is founded on the principle of ensuring that these masterly crafted brands are showcased globally. Our Ultimate Goal? A platform "Where ALL BEAUTY COUNTS, and the Worlds of Beauty & Opportunity Connect.

